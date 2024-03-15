  • Home
  • Ishan Kishan EMULATING Lasith Malinga’s Bowling Action During MI Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 is Hilarious | WATCH VIDEO

Kishan kissed the ball before taking off on his run-up just like Malinga used to.

Published: March 15, 2024 10:51 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mumbai: There has been a lot of talk around Ishan Kishan since he decided to skip Ranji games for Jharkhand. But now he is at the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the brand-new season of the IPL. During MI’s net session yesterday, Kishan was spotted having a great time. Kishan was spotted emulating former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga’s bowling action. Kishan did it in front of the Lankan, who was laughing. Kishan kissed the ball before taking off on his run-up just like Malinga used to. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space ahead of IPL 2024.

