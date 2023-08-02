Home

Kishan went on to claim that watching Gill hit the ball from the middle of the bat gives him a lot of confidence.

Trinidad: In the absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma, young Ishan Kishan is making the most of the opportunities at the top of the order. In the third and final ODI on Tuesday, Kishan continued his brilliant run as he went on to hit his third consecutive fifty in the white-ball leg. Kishan, who hit 77 off 54 balls, stitched a record 143-runs stand with Shubman Gill. While bagging the player of the series award, Kishan hailed Gill. Kishan went on to claim that watching Gill hit the ball from the middle of the bat gives him a lot of confidence.

“He’s a tremendous player, I’ve seen how he middles the ball. Seeing him hitting it out of the middle gives me a lot of confidence as well. Always important to win at this level, the learnings from these games are important,” Kishan said at the post-match presentation.

“Everyone is looking very positive. I’ve played a few tournaments here and I know how the wickets play here, not really thinking about the next T20 world cup. Focussing on the upcoming tournaments, you know how one tournament can change your life. We’re just focussing on that now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Mukesh Kumar got three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1. Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.

