Ishan Kishan Has Been Training at Kiran More Academy With Pandya Brothers

Ind vs Eng: Kishan is not part of the Indian Test squad that is currently hosting England at home.

Baroda: There have been many speculations over where is Ishan Kishan. After he went on a break during the South Africa tour, not many have been able to get in touch with him and his whereabouts as well was not known for a long time. But now, as per a report on Cricbuzz, Kishan has been training at the Kiran More Academy in Baroda with the Pandya brothers. The left-handed batter has been out of action at the international stage and has also been missing Ranji Trophy games for his state. Kishan is not part of the Indian Test squad that is currently hosting England at home.

