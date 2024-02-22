Ishan Kishan Hits Gym Hard With Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH VIDEO

Home

Ishan Kishan is being severely criticised for skipping domestic cricket for his state and prioritising Indian Premier League.

Ishan Kishan has not played any form of cricket since November last year.

New Delhi: At a time when the whole cricket fraternity is debating on Ishan Kishan’s decision to skip domestic cricket and prepare for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, the wicketkeeper batter dropped a video of him sweating out in the gym with his Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. The southpaw hasn’t played any form of cricket since the T20I series against Australia and opted out of the Test series against South Africa citing mental fatigue.

With no complaints of injuries, Kishan ditched the words of India head coach Rahul Dravid, and the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to continue skipping domestic cricket in preparation for IPL 2024, the schedule of which was announced on Thursday. Earlier, he was seen participating in a popular quiz show called Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video that Kishan shared, he was seen training with Pandya in the gym, doing all high-intensity exercises.

