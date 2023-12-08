Home

Ishan Kishan in Place of Virat Kohli in India’s T20 2024 WC Squad? Fans Find it BAFFLING

Whether that will happen or not is going to be interesting. But fans have already started reacting to the fact of Kishan replacing Kohli.

Kohli vs Kishan

Mumbai: With merely six months left for the ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, Team India find themselves in a spot over team selection. With seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having not played T20 cricket after the 2022 T20 WC in Australia, things look uncertain at the moment. A report has now gone on to claim that the Indian board is looking at Ishan Kishan playing at No. 3, which is Kohli’s preferred spot. Whether that will happen or not is going to be interesting. But fans have already started reacting to the fact of Kishan replacing Kohli. Here are some of the reactions.

If BCCI take this type of foolish decision(Ishan kishan in place of Virat Kohli) again Team India will lose T20 world cup 2024 and the waiting of ICC trophy will stay there. — Ankit Panda (@GWAnkit31) December 8, 2023

Ishan kishan with 25 average and 124 strike is better than Virat kohli with 52 average and and 138 strike rate, hypocrisy ki bhi hdd hoti hai, bcci doing full politics with Virat kohli.😀😀 — ANKUSH FF (@ANKUSHF83001028) December 8, 2023

Ishan Kishan is a very unreliable batter . At no. we need someone who can anchor the innings like Virat Kohli — Rudraksh (@Rudraksh2511) December 8, 2023

Kohli is on an indefinite break from white-ball cricket. He was spotted in London with his family recently. He is set to join the Test team in South Africa for the two Tests.

