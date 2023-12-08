Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ishan Kishan in Place of Virat Kohli in India’s T20 2024 WC Squad? Fans Find it BAFFLING

Ishan Kishan in Place of Virat Kohli in India’s T20 2024 WC Squad? Fans Find it BAFFLING

Whether that will happen or not is going to be interesting. But fans have already started reacting to the fact of Kishan replacing Kohli.

Updated: December 8, 2023 9:50 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan news, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan runs, Ishan Kishan records, Ishan Kishan ipl, Ishan Kishan t20, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, T20 World Cup 2023, Team India, India's T20 Squad, India's T20 WC Squad, Cricket News, T20 2024 World Cup schedule, T20 2024 World Cup updates
Kohli vs Kishan

Mumbai: With merely six months left for the ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, Team India find themselves in a spot over team selection. With seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having not played T20 cricket after the 2022 T20 WC in Australia, things look uncertain at the moment. A report has now gone on to claim that the Indian board is looking at Ishan Kishan playing at No. 3, which is Kohli’s preferred spot. Whether that will happen or not is going to be interesting. But fans have already started reacting to the fact of Kishan replacing Kohli. Here are some of the reactions.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Kohli is on an indefinite break from white-ball cricket. He was spotted in London with his family recently. He is set to join the Test team in South Africa for the two Tests.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.