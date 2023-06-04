Home

Ishan Kishan Injured? India Wicketkeeper Gets Hit At Nets Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Against Australia

Ishan Kishan was included into the Indian squad as a replacement of KL Rahul after the latter was ruled out of WTC final due to a thigh injury.

Ishan Kishan bats at India nets at the Oval. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just three days before the start of the much-anticipated World Test Championship final against Australia, India got an injury scare after wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan got hit by a rising Aniket Chowdhury delivery at the Oval nets on Sunday.

After being hit, Kishan immediately came out of the nets and was seen in some sort of concerns. The BCCI medical team quickly attended Kishan and also was seen some applying ice over the area that got hit. The doctors also bandaged the hit area on Kishan’s hand.

Post that, the southpaw had a chat with Shubman Gill and walked off the ground holding two bats on the same hand. Kishan, who is yet to make a Test debut, was named in the India squad for WTC final after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. However, it will be interesting to see on who gets picked among Kishan and KS Bharat for the wicketkeeper’s slot.

