Ishan Kishan Likely to Edge KL Rahul in Team India Squad For Pakistan Game at Asia Cup

With a little over 10 days for the clash, it is highly unlikely Rahul would feature for the side against Pakistan. 

Published: August 22, 2023 9:04 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

KL Rahul Likely to Miss Pakistan Game at Asia Cup

Delhi: Veteran batter-wicketkeeper KL Rahul was picked in the Asia Cup squad despite picking up a niggle. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are also in the squad. After the squad for the Asia Cup was announced on Monday, the team management hinted that Rahul could miss a few games. The Indian team takes on arch-rival Pakistan on September 2. With a little over 10 days for the clash, it is highly unlikely Rahul would feature for the side against Pakistan.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Kuldeep, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson


