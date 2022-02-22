Lucknow: Ishan Kishan, who made Mumbai Indians break the bank at the mega auction, spoke about the competition he faces from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the Indian team. During an interview with Times of India, Kishan said it is a healthy thing.Also Read - India Vs Sri Lanka Match Preview: India T201 Squad, Predicted Playing 11, Lucknow Stadium Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

"Obviously, I want to play every game as a wicket-keeper-batter. But we have Rishabh, who has done so well for the team. So, I must make do with the opportunities I get, which is fine with me. Competition is always a healthy thing," Kishan said.

Kishan also revealed that he and Rishabh are very good friends. He also added that the two watch a lot of movies together and discuss cricket as well.

“Oh yes, he is a very good friend. Whenever both of us are around, you will find us hanging out a lot with each other. We just keep watching movies whenever we find the time. We also talk a lot of cricket with each other – about the game, what we could have done differently. I speak my mind with him, and he does the same,” he added.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies, Kishan was not at his best and he would like to change that when India host Sri Lanka. Despite his poor run of form against the West Indies side, Dravid backed the youngster.