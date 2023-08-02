Home

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson And Suryakumar Yadav Dominate The Talking Points As India Wins ODI Series Against WI

India have a number of positives and few questions to answer after their ODI series win over West Indies.

Ishan Kishan was man of the series. (Photo credits: BCCI Twitter)

After a stutter in the 2nd ODI, the Indian team flexed their batting muscle and dominated West Indies to clinch the 3rd ODI by 200 runs and seal the three-match series. This win marked India’s 13th consecutive ODI series triumph against West Indies, a streak that dates all the way back to 2006.

India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again but the other batters stepped up and powered the visitors to 351 for 5. In response, West Indies never got going as Mukesh Kumar derailed the chase with three early wickets. Although there was a 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie, India sealed the match and the series with aplomb.

We take a look at 3 major talking points for India after this series win:

Ishan Kishan Zooms Ahead

Since Rohit was willing to experiment, Ishan Kishan strode out to open the innings. He was impressive in all the three matches – he piled up 184 runs at a strike rate of 111.51 and a best of 77, in the 3rd ODI in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Even if India persist with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batter for the World Cup, Ishan has made a strong case for himself as the backup option.

Role Of Suryakumar Yadav

By all means, the Indian team wants Suryakumar Yadav to be successful in ODI cricket. He was first used at number 3 in the first ODI and then was shunted down the order. With his range of strokes, he can be a great asset to have in the final 20 overs. He looked at his best in the 3rd ODI but when the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer make a comeback, will he be retained?

Hardik too found his touch as the finisher as did Sanju Samson and with Surya not nailing down his position, this could be a problem for the selectors.

Kuldeep Is The Number 1 Spinner

Ever since he has increased the pace of his deliveries, Kuldeep has been one the best spinners in white-ball cricket. Since 2022, Kuldeep has made his presence felt in the 50-over format and can be India’s ace at the World Cup.

He has picked up 32 wickets in 18 matches since his comeback and has averaged 21.43 with an economy rate of 5.01. He gives control and is also able to pick up wickets in the middle overs and this was further established in this series.

