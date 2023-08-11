Home

Sports

Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson – Who Should be KL Rahul’s Back-up in Case he is Not Available For ODI WC Selection?

Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson – Who Should be KL Rahul’s Back-up in Case he is Not Available For ODI WC Selection?

The problem is, Kishan is untested in the middle-order and hence would you risk him there?

Kishan or Samson in case Rahul is not fit

Florida: With less than two months to go for the start of the ODI World Cup, there are question marks over spots still existing and that is creating a lot of speculations among fans. There are reports that KL Rahul would be back in the Indian team and if that happens, he will in all probability occupy wicketkeeper’s spot. Given his experience, he would give good balance to the side. But he is sert to comeback from an injury and no one knows what kind of form will he be in. Also, will he be available for selection? If he is not available for selection for the World Cup, who takes over. The two players who would be in contention for that spot are Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Trending Now

While Samson has not been among runs in West Indies recently, Kishan has cashed-in on the chances he got and that makes his case stronger. But again, the problem is, Kishan is untested in the middle-order and hence would you risk him there? Former India cricketer RP Singh opined on this matter and backed Kishan to take over in case Rahul is missing.

“It doesn’t work out with just one chance. According to me, Ishan should play at No. 5 if you see him at No. 5 for the (ODI) World Cup. If KL Rahul is unavailable in the future, Ishan Kishan is his backup option,” Singh told JioCinema.

“So he has to learn to play at No. 5. When Rohit Sharma comes, Rohit and Shubman Gill will open, although Gill’s performance has slightly saddened our hearts. But still if both of them open, where can Ishan Kishan get a place, it is down the order,” Singh added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES