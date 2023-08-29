Home

Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson – Who Will Replace KL Rahul During India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash?

Asia Cup 2023: Looks like Ishan Kishan, given his form, would donn the gloves.

KL Rahul at Alur Team India Asia Cup camp. (PIC- Star Sports)

Alur: In what would come as a major setback for the Indian cricket team ahead of the Asia Cup, coach Rahul Dravid confirmed wicketkeeper KL Rahul will not be available for selection for the game against Pakistan at Kandy on September 2. Dravid reckons a week more of rest would help the batter more and with the ODI World Cup coming up – the team is not ready to take chances. “People talk a lot about experimentation but even before 18-20 months, I could have told who were the candidates for the number 4 & 5 – it was always between KL, Pant & Iyer but unfortunately all got injured together,” said Dravid in a press conference.

So, who would keep wickets for the side now – will it be Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson?

