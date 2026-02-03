Home

Sports

Ishan Kishan recalls Virat Kohli consoling him during low point, Bas Kisi Tarah aansu roke huye the

Ishan Kishan recalls Virat Kohli consoling him during low point, ‘Bas Kisi Tarah aansu roke huye the’

Ishan Kishan opens up about a tough phase in his career and recalls how Virat Kohli's words and support helped him stay strong and push through the difficult moments.

Ishan Kishan recalls Virat Kohli consoling him during low point

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Ishan Kishan has made a remarkable comeback in international cricket. After smashing the fastest double century in ODI history, he was dropped from the BCCI Central contract list in 2024.

Ishan Kishan’s domestic grind paid off ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Kishan returned to domestic cricket, worked hard, piled up runs, and earned his way back into the Indian Cricket team for the New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup 2026. He made a strong statement upon his return, scoring 76, 28, and 103 across first three matches, making him a strong contender to open alongside Abhishek Sharma at the World Cup, which is set to start from February 7.

Ishan has finally found some stability. But things were very difficult for him a few seasons ago. Back in 2021, he was going through a rough patch while playing for the Mumbai Indians. Only a year earlier, Ishan had lit up the IPL with 516 runs, which featured a sensational 99 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, he couldn’t carry that momentum into the following season. Managing just 241 runs in 10 matches, Ishan looked short on confidence and, as Ian Bishop remarked on air during an MI vs RCB clash, like “a broken young man.” After the game, Virat Kohli himself walked up to Ishan, spoke to him, and offered words of comfort to the struggling young batter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How Virat Kohli helped Ishan through a tough phase

The sight of Ishan sitting disappointed after his brave knock that almost helped MI beat RCB in 2020 was nothing compared to how he looked while standing next to Kohli. Ishan later said that Kohli’s words came at the right time, and he almost broke down in tears while listening to him.

“I was very sad during another match. Remember a video had come, where I was on the verge of crying before Virat bhai consoled me. Bas kisi tarah se aansu roke huye thhe (I just somehow managed to hold back tears). He [Virat] must have seen me just lying there. Poor kid; he probably must be thinking too much,” Ishan said on the 2 Sloggers Podcast.

Forever grateful to Virat kohli for introducing ishan kishan in Indian cricket and giving us another future superstar who can made India proud for a long time ❤️pic.twitter.com/iOjfVNzHtj — KOHLI ERA™ (@KINGNATION_18) January 31, 2026

Domestic cricket can be a true career-changer, and Ishan Kishan has been latest example. After a standout run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Kishan earned a place in India’s squad. He led Jharkhand to their first-ever SMAT title, scoring an impressive 517 runs in the tournament, which included a match-winning century in the final against Haryana that powered his team to a huge total of 262

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.