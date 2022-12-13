Ishan Kishan Reveals His Conversation With Virat Kohli During Double Ton Knock Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 as the side had already clinched close victories in the opening two matches. The two sides will return to action for the two-match Test series that begins December 14.

Ishan Kishan Reveals His Conversation With Virat Kohli During Double Ton Knock Against Bangladesh

New Delhi: After losing the two ODI against Bangladesh, team India has registered massive 227 runs win over the hosts at Chattogram on Saturday in the 3rd ODI. Ishan Kishan was the star of the match as the wicketkeeper batter became the fourth Indian cricketer to score a double ton, Kishan scored 210 off just 131 balls, with this he also broke the record of Chris Gayle’s fastest ton.

After his lethal knock, Kishan revealed his conversation with Virat Kohli who was playing on the other end and both forged an important 290-run stand. During his chat Ishan reveals his conversation with Virat Kohli. The 24-year-old batter shared that he was constantly telling Kohli to remind him to ‘take singles’ and not play an aggressive shot when he was in his 190s.

“Main jab 197 pe tha, mujhe lag raha tha ki Mustafizur ek slower one daalega toh main chhakka mar du aage badhke. But mujhe ek match mein mauka mila tha iss series me, aur main ye opportunity miss nahi karna chahta tha, toh maine unko bola ki bhaiya please mere ko bolte rehna ‘single le, single le’ varna main uda dunga. (When I was at 197, I thought Mustafizur will bowl a slower ball and I can hit him for a six. But then, I knew that I only had this one game in this series and I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. So, I went to Virat bhaiya and told him to keep telling me to take singles, or else I will hit an aggressive shot),” Kishan said.

“Toh he was just reminding me ki single lena hai. Fir khushi mein maine dekha nahi ki kaun kahan hai, Virat bhai peeche the toh unhone bola balla mujhe naa maar de. (So, he was just reminding me for that. When I reached my double century, I didn’t realise who was near me when the celebration happened. Virat bhai came from behind and said you could’ve hit me with the bat!),” Kishan further revealed.

While Ishan smashed a double ton, Virat Kohli also celebrated his double ton like his own. Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 as the side had already clinched close victories in the opening two matches. The two sides will return to action for the two-match Test series that begins December 14.