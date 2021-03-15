on Sunday in the second T20I against England. Kishan played a fantastic 54-run knock and becomes only the second Indian batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to score a fifty on the T20I debut. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Highlights: Kohli, Kishan Help India Draw Level

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter of Yuzvendra Chahal's famous Chahal TV episode where he interviewed the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman.

Kishan claims that he didn't realise reaching the fifty as Kohli's praising words made him understood.

“No, I wasn’t nervous to be honest. To be honest, I did not realise that I had reached my fifty. Then Virat Bhai said ‘top innings’ then I understood that I’d completed my half-century. Usually, I’m not inclined towards raising my bat after a fifty, I barely raise my bat for celebration after half a ton,” Ishan Kishan said on Chahal TV.

📺 Debut for India & debut on Chahal TV right away 😎 DO NOT MISS: @yuzi_chahal chats up with @ishankishan51 after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England. 👍👍 – By @RajalArora #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm Full interview 🎥 👉https://t.co/X68QuvB55Y pic.twitter.com/iCKzbTewU1 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021



Chahal, who is known for his wit, took a sly dig on southpaw: “Attitude dekh rahe ho [Did you all see his attitude?”, to which the duo shared a laugh.

Kishan said it was Kohli who ordered him to celebrate his fifty by raising the bat.

“But then suddenly I hear Virat Bhai say ‘oye chaaro taraf ghum ke bat dikha [raise your bat facing each part of the crowd]’. That’s what I moved around facing each part of the stadium while raising my bat,” Kishan added.

Kishan and Kohli shared a 94-run stand for the second wicket to laid the foundation for India’s massive 7-wicket win at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The third T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 16.