Ishan Kishan Reveals Idol Before Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Says, ‘I Got That Instinct From Him’

Ishan Kishan entered the record books by becoming only the fourth Indian to score a double hundred in ODIs when he smashed 210 against Bangladesh in third ODI.

Ishan Kishan scored his maiden double ton against Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India opener Ishan Kishan has always admired Mahendra Singh Dhoni but his idol before the Chennai Super Kings captain was Virender Sehwag, the left-hander revealed in an interview. Kishan became a hot topic recently after he smashed a double hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI earlier this month.

“Maybe I bat like this because I have watched a lot of his highlights, like the way he smashed all the bowlers – like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar – whoever it was, he smacked everyone around the ground,” Kishan was quoted as saying to OneCricket.

“So maybe I got that instinct from him – I want to play in attacking mode. Perhaps I got it from him. And I also used to watch Adam Gilchrist.”

Known for his swashbuckling batting, Kishan endured a tough IPL 2022, before regaining form recently. Playing in the absence of Rohit Sharma, the Jharkhand batter blasted the fastest double century in ODIs when he scored 210 off 131 balls in the third game against Bangladesh.

He brought up his 200 in just 126 balls and also became the only batter to converted his first ODI ton into a double century. He became the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to have scored an ODI double century.

Asked about to pick between Dhoni and former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, the answer was obvious. “MS Dhoni for sure. I love Adam Gilchrist’s batting and his keeping skills but Dhoni bhai, I have seen him all around as in what he does on the field, off the field, the calmness and everything.

“The way he meets everyone. So these things also matter – how you function and getting to know how he does it and it what way. He has helped me a lot also, how to take care of yourself when you are around people,” added Ishan.