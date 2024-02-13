By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ishan Kishan Set to Make Comeback in DY Patil Tournament in Mumbai
Ishan Kishan would be featuring in the upcoming season of the DY Patil Tournament in Mumbai.
Rajkot: Over the past few weeks, young Ishan Kishan has faced a lot of criticism from various quarters for not prioritising Ranji Trophy. Before the England series started, India coach Rahul Dravid categorically mentioned that if someone wants to make it back into the national side, the cricketer should play a few Ranji games just to get accustomed to situations. Despite Dravid’s message, Kishan opted to keep missing Ranji games for Jharkhand and now, there are reports that suggest that he would be featuring in the upcoming season of the DY Patil Tournament in Mumbai.
According to a BCCI official familiar with the decision, “Players cannot simply prioritize international cricket or the IPL. They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honour their commitments to their respective state teams.”
