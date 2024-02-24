Home

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Excluded From Central Contract List: Report

New Delhi: Indian cricketers who are currently out of action from the ongoing Test series against England will likely lose the BCCI central contract list. The secretary of the Indian Cricket Board Jay Shah warned contracted cricketers last week against prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee of the BCCI have already picked a list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season and the names of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are absent.

“The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, has almost finalised the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season too, which the BCCI will announce soon. Kishan and Iyer are likely to be excluded from that list, as both haven’t been playing domestic cricket despite the BCCI’s diktat to do so,” a source told the newspaper.

Ishan was last featured in the T20I series against Austalia which was played last year in November after the recently concluded ODI World Cup. He was also the part of Indian cricket team who featured in the Test series against South Africa but he left the series citing mental health reasons.

On the other hand, Iyer had missed Mumbai’s last league game against Assam and was not in action in the quarterfinal match against Baroda. He was recently featured in the first two Test matches against England but has been reportedly dropped for the remaining three matches of the series.

In his recent outing against the Three Lions Iyer managed 27 and 29 over the course of the two innings in Vizag. He has scored 104 runs in four innings in the ongoing series against England. In his Test career spanning 14 matches, Iyer has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86, while smashing five fifties and a solitary hundred.

