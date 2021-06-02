It is no secret that every cricket have their own superstitions and beliefs. During a recent interaction between young Indian cricketers – Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill – they revealed each other’s cricketing superstitions. During the convo, Kishan also clarified his scoreboard superstition to Gill. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Must Have Learnt a Lot Watching Virender Sehwag, Reckons Saqlain Mushtaq

When Gill asked him about his scoreboard superstition, Kishan said that he does not look at the scoreboard, but that does not mean he does not keep a tab of what is required. Kishan said he very much knows what is the equation when he is chasing and that is something he thinks his teammates do not understand.

"What these guys think is that I don't look at the scoreboard at all while batting. But that's not the truth. I don't like at my personal score while batting. If we are chasing in the match I know how many runs are needed off how many balls. These guys in the dressing room think that I don't keep a track of the scoreboard at all, and wonder how will I manage a run chase. But it's not like that," Kishan explained.

Kishan also recalled how Virat Kohli had to remind him that he had to a fifty in his maiden appearance for India against England recently.

Meanwhile, Kishan also took the opportunity to put Gill on the spot by revealing that he carries a red handkerchief in his pocket when he walks out to bat.

“There is no point asking him (Shubman Gill), he is very superstitious! You’ll see a red handkerchief in his pocket whenever he goes out to bat,” Kishan revealed.

Gill is currently a part of the Indian squad that will travel to England for a long tour, while Kishan is expected to feature for India during their tour of Sri Lanka in July.