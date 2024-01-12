Home

Ishan Kishan Still Not Available For Ranji Trophy, May Not Get Picked in India’s Test Squad For England Series

Ind vs Eng: Ishan Kishan has not played a single game over the last month and hence Dravid made the suggestion.

Ishan Kishan (credit: Twitter)

Delhi: India coach Rahul Dravid clearly backed Ishan Kishan for a spot in the Test squad for the England series despite ‘disciplinary’ rumours doing the rounds. Dravid asked Kishan to play a Ranji game before the Tests versus England, but it seems he is unavailable to play a domestic game.

According to PTI, Ishan is yet to make himself available for selection for his state team, Jharkhand.

“No, Ishan hasn’t contacted or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI,” Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty told the agency.

The young left-handed batter has not played a single game over the last month and hence Dravid made the suggestion.

With Sanju Samson smashing a hundred recently in the ODI format and now Jitesh Sharma being contemplated in the T20I scene, a comeback for Kishan looks a little bleak now.

Last night, Jitesh hit a breathtaking 18-ball 31*, playing a crucial role for India in their win over Afghanistan in the opening game in Mohali. He is surely being looked at as a top candidate for the wicketkeeper’s role in the T20 WC.

