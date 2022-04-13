Ishan Kishan Reveals Another Side Of Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan revealed a hilarious incident involving Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in an interview on the Youtube show Breakfast with Champions. While Rohit is a chilled out guy off the field, the Mumbai Indians captain at times loses his cool on the field and on this occasion Kishan had to bear the brunt of it.Also Read - IPL 2022: Maheesh Theekshana's Mystery Made Faf Du Plessis History - Aakash Chopra After CSK Beat RCB

“Rohit Bhai ka best hai, match mein gaali de dete hai aur uske baad bolte hai ki yaar serious mat lena match mein ye sab hota hai. Ham log bhi bolte hai ha bhaiya hota hai pata hai (Rohit bhai abuses and then feels sorry later on, says don’t take it on your heart as this happens during a match. We also do not hold any grudge for that against him),” Kishan said. Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Script Promises More Twists

Talking about one such incident, Kishan said that during his first year at Mumbai Indians, he had tried to impress his captain by trying to roll the new ball in an attempt to scruff it up before throwing it to his skipper. Something that didn’t go down too well with Rohit. Also Read - Ambati Rayudu Wins Twitterverse With One-Handed Catch During CSK vs RCB

“Maine kya kiya tha ek baar Wankhede mein. Main naya naya tha, mera pehla saal tha. Toh jaise hota hai na ball purana karna padta hai. Ham log zameen pe fek ke karte hai. Toh match mein dew aa gayi thi poori. Toh maine socha acha agar mai zameen se ball roll kar dunga toh Rohit bhai khush honge ki lagta hai ball purana kar raha hai. Toh mai zameen se ball roll karke unko diya. Woh fir apna towel nikaale, aur mere ko gaali de rahe hai. Fir match ke baad boley yaar dil pe mat lena, ye match to match hai bas (What I did once at Wankhede during my first year with MI is that I rolled the new ball on the ground before throwing it to Rohit bhai. My intention was to make the new ball old as soon as possible. I thought Rohit bhai will be impressed but turns out, I had made the ball wet as there was lot of dew on the ground. I gave me a earfull and later on said do not take it on your heart.),” revealed Kishan.

