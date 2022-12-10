Ishan Kishan Thanks Virat Kohli After Record Double Century, Claims Could Have Got to 300 | Ind vs Ban

Ind vs Ban: Kishan also went on to claim that he could have gotten to 300 had to play the full 50 overs.

Ishan Kishan Thanks Virat Kohli

Chattogram: Young Ishan Kishan brought the city of Chattogram to life on Saturday with his belligerent 210 against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI. His knock lasted 131 balls comprised of 10 sixes and 24 boundaries. Following his good show, he thanked former India captain Virat Kohli for calming him down. Kishan also went on to claim that he could have gotten to 300 had to play the full 50 overs.

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear – if the ball is there, I’ll go for it. I’m blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out – 15 overs were left. Could’ve scored 300 also. Batting with Virat bhai, he has such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it’s your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai – he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn’t take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity,” he said after his record-breaking knock.

With the double, he became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Kishan is also the youngest to get a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Kohli and Kishan also stitched a record 290-run stand and that has helped India post a mammoth 409/8.