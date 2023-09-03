Home

Ishan Kishan to Miss Out on India’s Squad For ODI World Cup? Full STORY

Is it understood that with Rahul in the side, Ishan Kishan does not find a spot in India's ODI WC squad?

Ishan Kishan vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 PIC- BCCI

Kandy: One would imagine with uncertainty around KL Rahul’s fitness and with Ishan Kishan getting among the runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash on Saturday, the young gun would have sealed his spot for the ODI World Cup 2023 that takes place later this year in India. But, as per a report on The Indian Express, that is not the case. As per the report, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar met India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid after the Pallekele game was called off due to rain and finalised a OD WC squad. In the same report, Rahul features in the squad, whereas there is no mention of Kishan in the article and that sparks the speculations now.

