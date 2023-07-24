Home

Sports

Ishan Kishan Uses Rishabh Pant’s Bat During His Maiden Test Fifty on Debut vs West Indies | VIRAL TWEETS

Ishan Kishan Uses Rishabh Pant’s Bat During His Maiden Test Fifty on Debut vs West Indies | VIRAL TWEETS

Following the day's play, Kishan also thanked Pant for the tips he got from the Delhi Capitals captain at the NCA.

Ishan Kishan Used Rishabh Pant's Bat (Image: Twitter)

Trinidad: Ishan Kishan was in sublime touch at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday as he hit a breezy fifty against Windies to put India in a commanding position. With India looking to declare and in search of quick runs, debutant Kishan was send up the order and he did not dissappoint. Kishan hit a 33-ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 54* off 34 balls. His inning features two sixes and four boundaries. But what made headlines was Kishan playing with Rishabh Pant’s bat. Thanks to the camera close-ups, fans figured out that Kishan was using Pant’s bat and that was heartwarming. Following the day’s play, Kishan also thanked Pant for the tips he got from the Delhi Capitals captain at the NCA.

Trending Now

“I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning,” Kishan said.

You may like to read

“There are so many senior players who keep talking to the bowlers. It should be a good game tomorrow. We need to hit the right areas and important to get early wickets. It was one of my dream to get into the whites. I just wanted to go in and hit every ball. Mostly thankful to my parents who have always supported me,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES