Ishan Kishan Was Upset With Jitesh Sharma Being Picked For T20Is vs South Africa – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Kishan was upset when the selectors picked Jitesh Sharma in the T20I squad versus South Africa.

Delhi: Once the second Test at Vizag was over on Monday, all the focus shifted to Ishan Kishan, also because KS Bharat had got low scores in the game. So the question was where is Kishan, as he had not turned up for five games for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy as well. As per a report on RevSports, Kishan was upset when the selectors picked Jitesh Sharma in the T20I squad versus South Africa. This surely could be one of the reasons why he opted out of the Test series in South Africa. And then, there was an opening after coach Rahul Dravid relieved KL Rahul of his wicketkeeping duties during the Tests vs England.

“There’s a way back for anyone and everyone,” said Dravid with reference to Kishan. “It’s not that we rule out anybody from anything. I just don’t want to go on labouring the Ishan Kishan point. I’ve tried to explain it as best as I can. The point was that, you know, he requested a break. We were happy to give him the break and whenever he was ready… I didn’t say he has to play domestic cricket. I said, whenever he’s ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back, and the choice is his.

“We’re not forcing him to do anything, and we are in touch with him. It’s not that we’re not in touch. We know what it is, but he hasn’t yet started playing, right?”

Meanwhile, KS Bharat is wicketkeeping in the Tests against England and in all probability will don the gloves in Rajkot as well.

