New Delhi: BCCI announced the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup two days back and a number of significant players have failed to make the cut, which includes wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan as well.

Ishan Kishan has played a decent amount of T20 cricket for India this year but his last 6 innings for the Men in Blue hasn't been up to the mark and this might have forced the management to move away from the Mumbai Indians man even though in 14 innings, he has scored 449 runs, averaging 44.90 at a fine strike-rate of 142.99 in 2022.

After the snub, Kishan posted a cryptic story on insta, where he put up his own photo with the rap song- 'Humble Poet'. The Lyrics read, 'Ab aisa banna nahi, bhale ghayal ho jana. Tujhe phool samjhe koi, tu fire ho jana', which means 'Don't become something else even if it pains you. If someone considers you a flower, become a fire.'

Well the lyrics speaks volumes and has got everything do with his current situation.

Apart from Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson missed the cut and Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to an injury.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022 – Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.