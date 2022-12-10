Ishan Kishan’s Double-Century Sends Out Message to Seniors – Step up or Step Back

Ind vs Ban: He went about his job with little bother and a lot of aggression – something the Indian team needs once again, once more.

Ishan Kishan Double Century, Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI

Chattogram: The irony couldn’t have escaped cricket followers in India – had Rohit Sharma been fit, Ishan Kishan would most likely still be carrying drink, instead of hammering the Bangladesh attack on the last One-Day International of the series. Sure, the series is over, and India have been thrashed quite soundly when it mattered. But that isn’t Ishan’s problem of fault. He went about his job with little bother and a lot of aggression – something the Indian team needs once again, once more. The message was simple to the seniors – either pull your weight effectively, or let us play.

Getting out of the Indian squad is even more difficult than getting in, and this isn’t a new thing. Those who are seniors now had to push and shove against those holding the top spots for a while before they got their slots, so not likely that they’ll be giving them up in a rush. But there are times when people have to be convinced to move on and, if need be, dropped unceremoniously.

These are times of trial for Indian cricket. The men are finding it tough to consistently score runs. As for defending the runs, that seems to have gone out of fashion.

Batters like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been floundering more often than not and while a lot of changes are being promised in the T20 International structure, somehow the 50-over format still seems to back the veterans.

That, with the 50-over World Cup not too far away, isn’t quite the best situation. Surely the Indian cricket management

mandarins need to grit their teeth and make some decisions that will be a step in the right direction.

The last match versus Bangladesh saw Rohit Sharma score big down the order, due to his injury. But even there, he could surely have come up a couple of slots and maybe India would have won.

Courageous, yes. But not effective.

Rahul is also the wicketkeeper now for reasons best known to those taking the calls, while Ishan and Sanju Samson wait, and wait on.

Ishan’s knock may be in a less competitive match but it was still a double-hundred that put him parallel with some of the greatest names in Indian batting history.

But will he play when Rohit Sharma returns? Will he replace Rahul? The answer to both questions is ‘no’.

Which is where the problem is.

Bring on Ishan, Samson, Umran Malik, even Kuldeep Sen. What’s to lose? We are losing anyway. They may even get to stitch together a formidable company with a few of the seasoned players like Hardik Pandya and create a team that will be competitive.

We can’t go into the World Cup nursing egos, fitness, injuries and age. Send out a new, young side. Send out a positive message.