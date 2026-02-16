Home

Sports

Ishan Kishans grandfather breaks silence on relationship rumors, says Were...

Ishan Kishan’s grandfather breaks silence on relationship rumors, says ‘We’re…’

Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey opens up about his ongoing relationships rumor. Take a look and read the full story.

Ishan Kishan's grandfather opens up about his relationship rumors

In the match against Pakistan, star Indian player Ishan Kishan showcased a great batting performance as he smashed 77 runs off 40 balls, including ten boundaries and three sixes, and became a headache for the Pakistan bowling attack.

Speaking about his personal life, there are many speculations and ongoing rumors about Ishan Kishan’s life. Amid rumors about his marriage, his family has given a clear message. Ishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, said the family supports him in every decision and will fully approve whoever he chooses to marry.

Ishan Kishan’s grandfather’s statement:

“Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, we accept it. The happiness of the children is most important. The final decision will be his, and we are with him.”

This statement is important because there has been a lot of discussion about Ishan’s relationship for some time.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“He’ll do whatever he wants. We’re ready to accept it. We have no worries. His elder brother said he’d marry her, not Pallavi, so we accepted,” Ishan Kishan’s grandfather Anurag Pandey added.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi won the Miss Diva title in 2018 and made her mark in the modeling world. She was also a finalist in Femina Miss India and reached the National Beauty Queen competition.

Also Read: Meet Aditi Hundia, beautiful super model and gorgeous girlfriends of THIS star cricketer, name is…

Also Read: Ishan Kishan’s Net Worth: All you need to know about income source and endorsements of Team India opener

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.