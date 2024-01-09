Home

Ishan Kishan’s Mysterious Omission From India’s T20 Squad For Afghanistan Series Raise Eyebrows

Delhi: A month back, Ishan Kishan was in good form where he hit a couple of fifties against Australia in November. Then, he left the South African tour midway citing personal reasons, since no one has got in touch with Kishan. His non-selection in the T20 squad added to the confusion about where is Kishan? As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Ranji players from his state have also not got in touch with him. As per the same report, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) will get in touch with Kishan and take a decision on his selection by Tuesday evening.

Aakash Chopra, former India cricketer-turned-pundit, asked some direct questions on social media with reagards to the absence of Iyer and Kishan, as well as the return of all-rounder Shivam Dube.

“Iyer was nominated as the Vice-Captain for the 5-match T20i series vs Australia. Was a part of the squad against SA too. Now, finds no place in the team vs Afghanistan. Dubey was in the squad vs Aus at home. Wasn’t picked for SA. Back in the team vs AFG. Also, where is Ishan Kishen? Any news on his availability?,” Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India’s Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

