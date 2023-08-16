Home

Ishan Kishan’s NEW Funky Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Goes VIRAL | PIC

Asia Cup 2023: Celebrity hair designer Alim Hakim takes all the credit for Kishan's New look. Fans are already loving the new look of the MI batter.

Ishan Kishan New Look

Mumbai: Young Ishan Kishan has been in ominous form lately up the order in the recently-concluded West Indies tour. With the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up, Kishan would certainly be in the reckoning. On Wednesday, a picture of Kishan surfaced on social space where you can see the left-handed dasher in his new hairdo. It is looking funky and stylish. Celebrity hair designer Alim Hakim takes all the credit for Kishan’s new look. Fans are already loving the new look of the MI batter.

Here is the picture of Kishan’s new hairdo:

Kishan enjoyed a good run in West Indies where he scored three consecutive fifties in the ODI series that India won 2-1. Kishan also made his Test debut two-match series that the visitors won 1-0. While in the first Test Kishan didn’t had to do much, in the second, the southpaw scored 25 and 52 not out.

Following his Test fifty, the Mumbai Indians batter opened the innings for India along with Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old scored 52, 55 and 77 in the first three ODIs against West Indies. However, Kishan didn’t get much game time in T20Is.

He played the first two games without much success before being replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the top-order.

