Ishant Sharma BULLIES Virat Kohli Hilariously After DC Beat RCB in IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL Video

DC vs RCB: It happened after the match that players from both camps got together for a post-match chit-chat. That is when Ishant tried to bully Kohli and it was hilarious for everyone around them.

Kohli-Ishant have fun together (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Delhi: Despite the result not going their way, Virat Kohli was at home in the capital as the Delhi side took on Bangalore on Saturday. Delhi beat Bangalore by seven wickets, but it was not the cricket match that stole the limelight, instead, it was local lads – Ishant Sharma and Kohli’s bromance that won hearts. It happened after the match that players from both camps got together for a post-match chit-chat. That is when Ishant tried to bully Kohli and it was hilarious for everyone around them.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Forget dada and virat.

Here ishant hitting virat. The much awaited lafda between rcb and dc. 😂😂 #DCvRCB #dcvsrcb pic.twitter.com/TNmKY0poeD — Gajal (@KLaasyGajal) May 6, 2023

Half-centuries by Virat and Lomror propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Kohli and Lomror, skipper Faf du Plessis also played a vital knock to contribute to RCB’s decent total. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh was the most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals with his superb 2-21.

Chasing a challenging total, openers David Warner and Philip Salt gave Delhi Capitals a flying start. From the very first over, Warner cleared his intent by smashing Siraj for two boundaries while Salt also joined the party and picked crucial boundaries and sixes off Maxwell and Philip to take Delhi to 29/0 after the first three overs.

With both Capitals openers batting freely, RCB skipper Du Plessis was forced to bring Wanindu Hasaranga in the 4th over itself but it didn’t yield great results as Warner clubbed the spinner for a six and a boundary.

His batting partner Salt then took Siraj to the cleaners by hitting 6, 6, and 4 off consecutive deliveries which rattled the pacer. Siraj and Salt had a heated discussion at the pitch and umpires and Warner had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

Then Rilee Rossouw (35 off 22) played an impressive knock and along with Axar Patel (8 off 3) took Delhi Capitals over the victory line in the 17th over.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 181/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 55, Mahipal Lomror 54; Mitchell Marsh 2-21) lost to Delhi Capitals 187/3 in 16.4 Overs (Philip Salt 87, Rilee Rossouw 35; Josh Hazlewood 1-29) by 7 wickets.

(With IANS inputs)

(With IANS inputs)