Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav shared 14 wickets amongst themselves while Mayank Agarwal scored a career-best 243 as India thumped Bangladesh to seal an innings and 130 run-win at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side continued their winning run of form and zoomed to 300 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

The pace-bowling trio, following India’s win in the series, revealed that they enjoy each other’s success.

Ishant, who is the senior of the lot, though said that the pacers try and share their plans.

“I am not treated as a senior, we don’t have anything like that. We always enjoy each other’s success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. It’s difficult to explain (his bowling renaissance),” said Ishant.

“I have played quite a lot, I’m 31 (laughs), the bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I’m enjoying it, trying out different variations,” added Ishant.

Talking about playing with the pink ball in the upcoming day-night Test in Kolkata, Ishant said: “Shami has played with the pink ball, need to ask him for a few tips.”

Umesh, meanwhile, said that the Indian pacers know about their strength and try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for the spinners. The right-arm pacer also said that he learnt to be strong from his father.

“I learnt from my father in my childhood to be strong. He made me run a lot. I try to maintain the strength,” said Umesh.

“Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners,” added Umesh.

Umesh, who scored a quickfire 25 (not out) off 10 balls, also spoke about his batting.

“My batting coach and skipper tell me to enjoy my batting. Kohli told me to bat quickly in the last Test against SA. I try to deliver whatever is expected of me,” said Umesh.

Shami, who scalped seven wickets in the match – three in the first innings and four in the second – said that the Indian pace bowlers push each other.

“The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other’s success. There are certain things I cannot even say. I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh as well. That makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute it well,” said Shami.