Recalling an incident involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma narrated how the CSK players were upset after he hit a boundary and a six off consecutive deliveries.

In a YouTube chat with Gaurav Kapur on 'Isolation Premier League', Ishant revealed how Dhoni, who his known for his calm and composed nature, lost his cool and abused Jadeja, who was the bowler at the receiving end.

"Last year in the IPL, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can't hit sixes, saying you don't have that power. Then came Jaddu (Jadeja) and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu," Ishant said.

Jadeja ended with figures of 23 for two in three overs. He picked the wickets of Colin Munro and Trent Boult.

CSK, opting to field first at Vizag, restricted the Capitals for 147 for nine. Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets apiece. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 38 off 25 balls, while Ishant played a brilliant three-ball 10 cameo.

CSK gunned down the score with an over to go and won the match by six wickets.

The win helped CSK advance to the final where they locked horns with Mumbai Indians and emerged runners up as Rohit Sharma-led MI won the title for a record fourth time.