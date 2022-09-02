New Delhi: Veteran Indian star bowler Ishant Sharma turned 34 today on Friday and wishes poured in for him from his fans and cricket fraternity. The pacer has been a crucial part of India’s bowling attack in Test cricket for more than a decade now. Sharma first shot into the limelight when he bowled that famous spell to Ricky Ponting in the Perth Test in 2008. His fiery spell troubled the great Ricky Ponting and endeared Ishant to the fans.Also Read - Supreme Court Calls BCCI 'Shop', Apex Cricket Body Disagrees

Ishant’s career, especially in Test Cricket, has been a rollercoaster ride. In 33 Tests, Ishant Sharma averaged just 25.3 from 2016 to 2021. The Delhi bowler was dropped from India’s Test squad earlier this year. Also Read - VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach of Team India for Asia Cup 2022

Here is how the cricket fraternity and fans wished the cricketer on social media Also Read - Is Suresh Raina Contemplating Retirement From IPL? This Viral Video Suggests Otherwise

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of the tallest and fiercest fast bowlers in the business 🔥 Enjoy your day lambu! Looking

forward to your comeback 💪🏻 Lots of love 🤗 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/aBYBGBB3v5 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 2, 2022

Happy Birthday @ImIshant brother! Super talented, kind and an amazing friend, wishing you good health and success always! Have a splendid day. pic.twitter.com/jfv4Knew27 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 2, 2022

1⃣9⃣9⃣ international matches 👍

4⃣3⃣4⃣ international wickets 💪

2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here’s wishing #TeamIndia pacer @ImIshant a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/AqNbLT9n7C — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022

Happy birthday to this king legend icon Ishant Sharma 🥳pic.twitter.com/iRHjaocaYX — ayushi (@awkdipti) September 2, 2022

Both Ishant and Virat Kohli are from Delhi and are good friends. Interestingly, both used to be roommates while playing under-19.