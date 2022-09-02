New Delhi: Veteran Indian star bowler Ishant Sharma turned 34 today on Friday and wishes poured in for him from his fans and cricket fraternity. The pacer has been a crucial part of India’s bowling attack in Test cricket for more than a decade now. Sharma first shot into the limelight when he bowled that famous spell to Ricky Ponting in the Perth Test in 2008. His fiery spell troubled the great Ricky Ponting and endeared Ishant to the fans.Also Read - Supreme Court Calls BCCI 'Shop', Apex Cricket Body Disagrees
Ishant's career, especially in Test Cricket, has been a rollercoaster ride. In 33 Tests, Ishant Sharma averaged just 25.3 from 2016 to 2021. The Delhi bowler was dropped from India's Test squad earlier this year.
Here is how the cricket fraternity and fans wished the cricketer on social media
Both Ishant and Virat Kohli are from Delhi and are good friends. Interestingly, both used to be roommates while playing under-19.