Virat Kohli looked to be in the mood for some mischief on Sunday. The Indian captain passed a cheeky comment on his team-mate Ishant Sharma’s Instagram post.

Ishant posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it “you only live once”.

Kohli quickly came up with a quirky reply that left fans on social media in splits. “hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (we did not know this),” Kohli left a comment on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram you only live once 🤙 A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:03am PST

Meanwhile, Kohli, who became the fastest to score 11,000 international runs as captain on Friday, had a good start to the new year. The Indian team completed a crushing 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka in the three-match (first T20I in Guwahati was washed out) Twenty20 Internationals. The 31-year-old Kohli scored 56 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 164.71.

During the third and final T20I in Pune, Kohli became the second Indian after MS Dhoni and sixth overall in the history of cricket to amass 11,000 runs as captain in the international circuit. In the second match at Indore, he also went past 1,000 runs as captain in the shortest format.

After their T20I assignment, India will host Australia for three One-Day Internationals, starting January 14. The first ODI will be played in Mumbai on Tuesday while Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the last two games respectively.

Following the Australia series, India travel to New Zealand where they will play five Twenty20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests. The two Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship which India sit comfortably on top of the points table with 360 points from seven wins out of seven games.