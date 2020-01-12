Hyderabad FC have appointed former Bengaluru FC Albert Roca as their new head coach following a string of disappointments in the ongoing Indian Super League 2019-2020. The Hyderabad franchise had sacked Phil Brown earlier this week after the side could garner only five points from 12 games this season and have conceded 29 goals in the process.

Roca, meanwhile, has been without a job since he resigned from Bengaluru after the end of the 2017-18 season when they were losing ISL finalists and winners of the Super Cup. The Spaniard was thought to be former India head coach Stephen Constantine’s successor before Igor Stimac was chosen ahead of him for that role.

According to an ISL media release, Roca will advise the new coaching staff for the remainder of the season and will take full charge from the beginning of next season.

“I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond. The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season,” Roca said.

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said; “We are extremely delighted that Albert Roca has signed with the club. He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India. We are looking forward to work with Albert and his team and provide him the best support.”

Under Roca, Bengaluru scaled some unbelievable heights in two seasons. They became the first-ever Indian club to reach an AFC Cup final after they beat then defending Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-1 in the second leg of the semifinal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. They eventually lost the final 1-0 to Iraq’s Air Force Club.