Ahead of the next season of Indian Super League, former champions ATK on Tuesday announced the signing of Irish defender Carl McHugh who earlier played for Scottish club Motherwell F.C. The Kolkata-based franchise have also signed two attacking midfielders Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin for the upcoming season.

“McHugh is a very versatile and exciting player. His talent and his leadership skills will impact the team in a very positive way. I welcome him to the ATK family,” head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said in a statement. About the two midfielders, the coach said both of them are experienced about professional football in India and their understanding of the game and attacking style would add value to the side.

💥💥💥 Brace yourselves for 3 new ATK players 💥💥💥 A big welcome to ex-Motherwell captain Carl McHugh and to the Michael brothers, Soosairaj and Regin, to the ATK family!#AamarBukeyATK #BanglaBrigade #WelcomeCarl #WelcomeMichaels pic.twitter.com/1kbA4SbBWx — ATK (@ATKFC) May 28, 2019

The 26-year-old, Irish professional, McHugh had started his career at English club Bradford City F.C., before moving to Plymouth and finally to Motherwell. The central defender is expected to bolster the backline of ATK along with Englishman John Johnson, who has been retained by ATK from last season. Owing to his versatility, he can also play at the left back and as a midfielder if the game demands.

Soosairaj and Regin, on the other hand, are expected to for a formidable pair at the midfield of the Sourav Ganguly-owned side with the experienced Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, who has been retained from last season. Soosairaj who has been signed in a five year deal with the side played for Jamshedpur F.C. last year and scored four goals while his new signing partner played for Chennai City in the I-League. ATK had finished sixth in the last and would hope to revive their fate with these new signings.

(With inputs from PTI)