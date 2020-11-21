The 2020-21 season of Indian Super League kickstarted with a gruelling contest between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters on Friday. Roy Krishna’s lone goal guided ATKMB to winning start in the tournament. The fans are not allowed in the stadium to witness the live action of high-profile football league due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Live Score NEUFC vs MCFC, Today's Match 2 Between NorthEast United FC-Mumbai City FC Live Updates, Goa: Both Sides Eye Winning Start

ISL football club Bengaluru FC has found a new way to get more support from their fans with some innovative ideas. Bengaluru FC have joined hands with myFanPark to make the football experience more personal and exciting for their fans. During the ongoing season of ISL, football fans will be able to interact with the Bengaluru players by requesting video shout-outs, virtual meet and greets and a number of other unique personalised experiences.

Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said that the new partnership with myFanPak will help in connecting with the fans no matter how distant they may seem.

“Football is a great unifier on and off the field and this tournament comes at a time when we all need to feel connected more than ever before. We are happy to welcome myFanPark on board as a sponsor as it too recognises the power of connecting people no matter how distant they may seem,” Mandar Tamhane, CEO, JSW Bengaluru FC said.

“With this exciting partnership, myFanPark is delighted to work with BFC, as we jointly unlock a world of exciting fan experiences that will uplift inspire and delight football enthusiasts of all ages, ”Joy Des Fountain, CEO myFanPark said.

Here’s the complete Bengaluru FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip