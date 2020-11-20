Welcoming the resumption of major live sports action in India, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani said it has taken a lot of courage, determination and planning to bring back football in our lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - ISL 2020 KBFC vs ATK MB Live Updates Online: Roy Krishna Breaks Deadlock, ATK Mohun Bagan Take Lead

The Indian Super League, which kick-starts on Friday with a clash between Kerala Blaster FC and ATK Mohan Bagan, is the first major tournament to take place on Indian soil since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has taken a lot of courage, determination, and planning to bring football back into our lives, in these pandemic times. I am sure that the next four months of ISL will fill our lives with joy, excitement, and positivity," Ambani said in a release issued by the ISL on Friday.

“I am proud to announce that ISL will become the first sporting event of such large scale to be organized in India. We are overjoyed to bring the League back into your homes once again and broadcast it in over 80 countries outside of India.”

She also said that the 2020-21 season of ISL would be the most exciting season with the addition of two historic clubs — Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

“The merger of ATK with Mohun Bagan, and the entry of our 11th club SC East Bengal, has reaffirmed our faith in the ecosystem we are creating for Indian football,” she said.

“An ecosystem that is already showing results internationally, and has given us our own Indian footballing heroes to look up to, from the likes of Sandesh Jinghan, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal and the promising youngsters like Sumit Rathi, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Narender Gahlot and many more.”