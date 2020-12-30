Igor Angulo’s late strike guide FC Goa to a scintillating 2-1 win-over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Goa managed to script an exciting comeback in the business end of the game to finish the year on a high. In the hard-fought first half defenders from both the teams put up a solid show. Also Read - HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama 7.30 PM IST December 30 Wednesday

Aridane Santana was the first one score goal in the game for Hyderbad to take a lead. Goa started to play some attacking football after trailing in the game as super substitute Ishan Pandita started the comeback with a goal in 87th minute. Almost three minutes later Angulo strike and continued his golden run to inflict a third successive defeat on the Nizams.

Joel Chianese, making a return from injury, was among the three changes made by Hyderabad while Lenny Rodrigues came back in the line-up for Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Both teams failed to create clear-cut chances in the first-half, staying defensively organised. As a result, no shots on target were registered. But it was Goa, who appeared more threatening.

They missed the chance to grab the lead in the 10th minute through the first corner of the game.

Brandon Fernandes whipped in a teasing cross for James Donachie but the defender failed to get his header on target.

Goa fashioned another great chance right before the end of the break. Receiving the ball on the left, Brandon cut inside and flicked the ball for Angulo in the box. The latter tipped his header over the bar.

Hyderabad began the second half aggressively, taking the game to Goa. Their intent soon paid off as they opened the scoring just before the hour mark.

Goa, who have been guilty of conceding from set-pieces, were exposed again.

Hyderabad won a throw-in and Asish Rai crossed the ball for Aridane, who headed home from close range to bag his fifth goal of the season.

The Gaurs too had their chances and missed a great opportunity to draw parity in the 69th minute. Brandon drilled a cross across the face of goal for Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, who made a run into the box but failed to connect.

Two minutes later, Aridane had the ball in the back of the net, after receiving one from Yasir, but was flagged offside.

Goa kept knocking on the door but lacked the cutting edge in the final third, failing to register a single shot on target. But Juan Ferrando’s men, like they did in the previous game against Jamshedpur, displayed fighting spirit.

The equaliser came through a set-piece as Pandita flicked in Edu Bedia’s free-kick at the far post with his first touch of the game.

Minutes later, Angulo netted his ninth goal of the season. Substitute Alberto Noguera threaded a through ball for the striker, who produced an excellent finish to seal the three points for Goa.

(With PTI Inputs)