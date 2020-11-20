ISL 2020-21 LIVE Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan



















Now that the Indian Premier League is over, it is time for football to take over this winter as Indian Super League is back. In the season opener, Kerala Blasters lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa and this one promises to be a classic. This also marks the start of football in the country during the times of the pandemic. Both sides are studded with big names and that means fans could be in for a goal-fest.

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla