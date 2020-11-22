





Live Score and Updates ISL 2020-21 FCG vs BFC Match 3

In the Match 3 of ISL 2020-21, FC Goa will lock horns against star-studded Bengaluru FC on Sunday. The 2018-19 ISL finalists look to start their season on a winning momentum. FC Goa will be playing under their new head coach Juan Ferrando and they have also bolstered their team with the addition of fresh foreign players. “We would continue to play attacking brand of football, playing the game on the front foot. That is the philosophy of the club and that is what really attracted me to the job. It is aligned with the kind of football I believe in,” Ferrando said ahead of the clash. Also Read - FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM IST November 22 Sunday

On the other hand, Bengaluru who have won the ISL once, would also be hoping for a winning start and the contribution of star striker Sunil Chhetri would be the key. Chhetri will be accompanied by another India’s star player Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who kept the record of 11 clean sheets last season. Bengaluru will enter the games as the favourites against rejuvenated Goa. Also Read - ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United Start Campaign With 1-0 Win Over 10-Man Mumbai City

FC Goa squad: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D’Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Highlights NEUFC vs MCFC: Appiah's Lone Goal Guides NorthEast United to Win Over 10-Man Mumbai City

Bengaluru FC Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip