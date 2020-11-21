





Live ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs MCFC Score

In Match 2 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, NorthEast United FC will lock horns against Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Both teams will look to kickstart their campaign with a win on Saturday. NEUFC finished last season at the ninth spot on the points table with only two wins in 18 games. The club has started their rejuvenation process and has gone for an overhaul as it made a whopping 19 signings. On the other hand, Mumbai City will be looking for signs that they are ready to mount a sustained challenge for their first piece of silverware. They lacked consistency last season and finished fifth on the points table with just 7 wins in 18 matches.

North East United FC (NEUFC) Squad: Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) Squad: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Hmingthan Mawia, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernán, Hugo Boumous, Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Desai, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Vikram Singh, Farukh Choudhary