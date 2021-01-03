SC East Bengal registered their first win of the season with 3-1 victory over Odisha FC on Sunday. SC East Bengal had a tough in their maiden Indian Super League season before the game as they failed to win any game. Also Read - ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Football Match in Goa 7.30 PM IST January 3 Sunday

SC East Bengal managed to dominate from the first half of the game with Anthony Pilkington (12th) and Jacques Maghoma (39th) to give them a 2-0 lead at the Tilak Maidan. Also Read - SCEB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Football Match in Goa 5.00 PM IST January 3 Sunday

ISL 2020/21: SC East Bengal Beat Odisha FC 3-1 to Secure First Win Also Read - MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Football Match at Bambolim, Goa 7.30 PM IST January 2 Sunday

With their first win of the season, East Bengal tied with Kerala Blasters on the points table. While winless Odisha are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Everything fell in place for the Robbie Fowler-coached side from the start.

Fowler made two changes to his line-up as Surchandra Singh and Sehnaj Singh were replaced by Milan Singh and Raju Gaikwad.

It was the season’s debutant, Gaikwad, who initiated the goal-scoring move with a nice long throw-in near the post.

The ball bounced in towards the far post where Pilkington capitalised on a defensive lapse to rise above the man at the far post before calmly heading it in.

The goalkeeping, too, was spot on from Debjit Majumder who effected a couple of spectacular saves to ensure they retained their lead.

Manuel Onwu directed a perfect header goalwards but Majumder averted the danger in the 17th minute.

Two minutes later, Majumder was at it again, and this time he denied a Diego Mauricio header from the right side of the box.

East Bengal went on to double their lead with Matti Steinmann providing the assist to Maghoma who made a powerful run and got past two OFC defenders before making a fine finish from an acute angle.

Luck, too, eluded the Odisha team on more than one occasion and, in the 57th minute, Jerry’s shot from an Onwu assist hit the upright.

In the 61st minute, Jacob Tratt’s header bounced to beat the SCEB goalkeeper Majumder but not the woodwork.

Fowler pressed Enobakhare in place of Maghoma in the 73rd minute and the 22-year-old Nigerian scored on his debut in what was a fine team effort by the SCEB forwards.

(With PTI Inputs)