SC East Bengal produced a stunning comeback to draw against Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match at Tilak Maidan on Friday. It was Scot Nevill who scored a header in the business end of the game to level the score 1-1. It was a crucial draw for SC East Bengal as they have not lived up to the expectations in their first season of ISL.

Kerala Blasters dominated the game for the most of the time but Neville's stoppage-time equaliser (90+5) ensured that SCEB extended their unbeaten run to six games.

In the first half, both teams try to take the early lead but poor finishing cost them big time. It was Kerala's Jordan Murray who opened the scoring sheet for Kerala in the 64th minute.

The result was a mirror image of the reverse fixture between the two sides when Kerala had punished SCEB with an injury-time equaliser.

Both the keepers were tested early on. And it was Kerala who created the first big chance of the game. Receiving a diagonal ball, Murray fired a shot that was parried away by Debjit Majumder.

At the other end, Albino Gomes had to pull off another fine save to stop SCEB from taking the lead, denying Harmanpreet Singh from close range.

SCEB started the second half in control and fashioned a chance soon after the change of ends.

In the 47th minute, Bright Enobakhare drilled a low cross towards the goal from the left but Jessel Carneiro made a crucial goal-line clearance after initially failing to deal with the ball.

But it was Kerala who broke the deadlock moments later after a lapse in concentration from the SCEB defense.

Murray latched on to a long ball from Gomes, beat his marker then slotted past Majumder.

SCEB threw caution to the wind after the goal, making attacking substitutions as they fought their way back into the game.

In the dying minutes, they created a golden chance from a set-piece that could’ve drawn them level. Ajay Chettri delivered a wonderful cross from a free-kick which substitute Aaron Holloway failed to convert.

But SCEB’s persistence finally paid off in injury time as they levelled from a corner. Enobakhare’s cross found an unmarked Neville, who buried his header into the net and ensured SCEB went home with a point.

