Kolkata: Former champions ATK Mohun Bagan have relieved Antonio Lopez Habas as their head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club confirmed on Saturday. The 64-year old Habas departed with the club on mutual consent. He was under pressure as ATK are having a dismal performance in the ongoing ISL season.

After just six games of the 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan have found themselves in the sixth position in the league table with two wins, draws, and losses each. They started the season on a winning note after beating Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in the opening game but have been underwhelming with their performances since then.

"ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the Head Coach for ATK Mohun Bagan," the Mariners stated in a statement.

“Manuel Cascallana, who is currently the assistant coach, will be the interim coach,” it added.

Habas is one of the most successful coaches in the ISL, winning two titles. Under his coaching, the Mariners secured the second position in the league table in the last season and missed out on the title by narrow margins.

The Spaniard also became the first coach to cross 100 ISL appearances, in what was his last game in charge as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach, against Bengaluru FC on December 16.