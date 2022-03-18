Fatorda: Experts panel on Covid-19 management allowed 100 per cent crowd for the upcoming ISL final to be played in Fatorda on March 20. The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium has a capacity of 19,000 right now. The Goa government’s apex committee of experts on COVID-19, at a meeting here, gave its go ahead for 100 per cent use of the seating capacity at the stadium in view of improvement in the pandemic situation in the state, an official said.Also Read - ISL: Knockout Stage Dates Announced; Final on March 20

The committee, which has medical professionals as members, met in Goa Medical College and Hospital premises to discuss a proposal to allow the final match of the country’s top football league with 100 per cent capacity at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa. The meeting was chaired by Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

The stage is set for a new #HeroISL Champion 🏟🏆 How excited are you for the Final Battle between @HydFCOfficial and @KeralaBlasters? ⚔️🤩#HFCKBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/MPubPYtr80 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 17, 2022

The committee has given its go ahead for the final match with 100 per cent capacity considering the COVID-19 situation in the state, Bandekar told reporters after the meeting.

He said the entry into the stadium for the final match will be restricted to only those spectators who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or those carrying COVID-19 negative test certificate.

The ISL final will be played between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC on March 20.

Inputs from PTI