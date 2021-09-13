The Indian Super League from their official social media handles have announced the fixtures of the first round of matches of the upcoming 2021-22 season starting from November 19th. The flagship football league of the country will kick off with last year’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan taking on 2 time ISL runners, Kerala Blasters. The Kolkata Derby will have it’s first round match on 27th November, as two heavyweights of Indian football-SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan cross swords once again in the biggest stage of club football in India. Defending champions, Mumbai City FC will kick-off against FC Goa on the 22nd November. The first round of matches which will go on until January will have a total of 55 matches.Also Read - ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal Ropes in Former Slovenian International Amir Dervisevic

There will be 55 matches, including double headers on weekends. So what do you guys think about ISL fixtures. I would say the Derby is too early on November 27…#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/YUEDjUZ087 — Shilarze Saha Roy (@shilarzesTOI) September 13, 2021

This season the fans will be introduced to a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

The AIFF Executive Committee have decided to implement the 3+1 rule in in the ISL from this season onwards. FSDL, agreeing to the suggestions made by the Executive Committee have made significant changes in players registration and foreign players number in the squad enforceable from 2021 to 2022 Indian Super League season. The changes have been made keeping in mind the AFC Club competitions regulations which follow 3+1 foreign players rule and to give more chances to domestic players in the league.

In that case each teams can sign a maximum of 6 foreigners and a minimum of 4 foreigners, but can field only 4 in the field giving more chance to Indian players.