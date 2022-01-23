Vasco: Bolstered by their maiden win of the season, SC East Bengal will look to build on their momentum when they take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League here on Monday. Naorem Mahesh Singh scored a brace as SC East Bengal logged their first three points after 11 games this season to move up from the foot of the table. New coach Mario Rivera got off to a winning start after taking charge and the red and gold brigade would hope the Spaniard can mastermind a turnaround.Also Read - ISL: SC East Bengal Coach Mario Rivera Looking Forward to Big Challenge as Mood-Lifter, Says Will Surely Improve Our Position in the Table Ahead of FC Goa Clash

"When you win, the vibe around the training ground is always better. While the previous win doesn't make the next matches easier, but it does help a lot in terms of the confidence of the players," Rivera said. East Bengal will welcome back star winger Antonio Perosevic into the fold after a five-match suspension.

Despite playing just seven games this season, Perosevic is SCEB's top scorer with 2 goals and his 1 assist. SC East Bengal will also have the services of new Brazilian recruit Marcelo Ribeiro who joined training and is expected to at least make the bench.

“According to me, Hyderabad FC is one of the best teams in the league. They have a great balance in attack and defence.

“They are helmed by a very good coach who plays a fast, attacking-based football and the team also has the highest goal scorer in the league in the form of Bartholomew Ogbeche,” Rivera said, praising the Nizams.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been winless in the last three games. They are placed fourth in the table but a win is absolutely necessary for them to stay in the fray for top-four with teams like Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down their neck.

Hyderabad will have Bart Ogbeche returning for this game but Javier Siverio has made a strong case for himself to be retained in the starting XI and it should pose as a good headache for head coach Manolo Marquez. Siviero scored the only goal for Hyderabad in their 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin. It was his third goal in four games

“When we went eight games unbeaten, we were always in the run for the top spots. Now, the situation is, if we win tomorrow, we will be back in the higher positions on the table. In this case, the opponents are not important. Does not matter if SC East Bengal are in the lower half of the table. We have a game and we have to win,” said Marquez.