Kolkata: The much anticipated, first foreign signing of the season has finally been made as the Red and Gold Brigade completed the signing of former Slovenian International Amir Dervisevic. The announcement came three days after former Real Madrid Castilla manager Manolo Diaz replaced Robbie Fowler at the helm of affairs.

Amir has been an integral part of Slovenian giants NK Maribor for 8 long years scoring 18 times in 158 appearances. He has played in both the qualifying campaigns of Europe’s top elite club competitions- UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and even featured in the main competition of Europa League in 2013-14 season with Maribor. The Slovenian has featured 6 times for the national team, playing 5 times in the last UEFA Nations League campaign of 2018-19. East Bengal fans will be delighted to know that Amir is a very versatile outfield player and can play in varied positions.

Primarily a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder but he is even capable of playing as a second striker, attacking midfielder, left and right winger and even a right back, giving Manolo Diaz ample options to make the best use of him. The SC East Bengal management did a commendable job when it to comes to recruiting players and coaching staff in such a short time and are leaving no stone unturned to build a comprehensive team. Dervisevic has won the Slovenian League and Slovenian Super Cup thrice and twice respectively and have ended Slovenian Cup champions on one occasion. He has previously played for Krka, Interblock and Verzej.