Kolkata: SC East Bengal completed the signing of their fifth overseas recruit, Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel. Previous the Kolkata side have secured the signings of ex Slovenia International Amir Dervisevic, former Perth Glory man Tomislav Mrcela and former Lazio and Molde man Franjo Prce and Daniel Chima respectively.

The Red and Gold Brigade have acquired the services of a very young midfielder who is still in his prime. Sidoel is an Ajax academy product and started off his career with the Jong Ajax side in the Dutch second division. He has experience of playing in various countries with the likes of England, Spain, Bulgaria and Belgium. In England, he plied his trade with the Reading u23 side in the Premier League 2. He got his first taste of top flight in Bulgaria, while playing for Arda Kardzhali. In Spain he featured in the third tier for Cordoba CF and Hercules where he played for the latter under newly appointed East Bengal coach, Manolo Diaz. Even though he is Dutch, but Sidoel is of Indonesian and Surinamese descent. In an Interview he has expressed his desire to represent the Indonesian national team.

‘ Dutch midfielder has agreed to a one year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the #HeroISL season.#TorchBearers, add to the celebrations, will you! #DarrenIsOnHisWay #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/hmbN2XxKJy — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 17, 2021

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the young Dutchman can also operate as a centre-back. He has already played under Manolo Diaz, so the former Real Madrid Castilla manager will surely be using his services in the best possible way.

SCEB will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the ISL on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.